Why collaboration is shaping safer industrial workplaces

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Melissa Wolkenhauer, business director, Industry Business Roundtable, discusses how the Safety Excellence Awards Best Practice Seminar gives contractors and owner operators an opportunity to share proven safety strategies and learn from one another.

In this conversation with Jeremy Osterberger she explains the awards process, the value of collaboration and why sharing best practices helps strengthen safety performance across the industrial sector. The discussion also highlights how companies can participate in future Industry Business Roundtable events and contribute to continuous improvement across the industry.

“They’re trying to learn from these contractors that are here and even potentially see who they want to work with in the future. It’s all about education. Just because contractors work for these owners doesn’t mean they can’t teach them something.” - Melissa Wolkenhauer