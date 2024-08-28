What does it take to be a supplier for Chevron Phillips Chemical?

×

We caught up with several key figures from Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) to discuss the company's efforts to connect local and diverse suppliers with their prime contractors, emphasizing the importance of aligning with CPChem's principles.

Our conversation at the Contractor Summit features Angelica McKinnon, programs manager for supplier diversity and sustainability, Gary Dellesky, general manager, and Dirk Perrin, plant manager at the Cedar Bayou Plant.

The Contractor Summit is a Texas based networking event organized by CPChem and the Baytown Chamber of Commerce to connect local and diverse suppliers with CPChem's prime contractors. The goal is to foster relationships for future business opportunities, aligned with CPChem's principles of safety, ethics, and sustainability. The event highlights CP Chem's commitment to being a good neighbor by supporting the local community and promoting responsible sourcing.