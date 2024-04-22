VPPPA Director Chris Williams on the PSM Summit

×

Stephen Haley sits down with Chris Williams, the executive director of VPPPA (Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association), to discuss the Process Safety Management (PSM) Summit.

They discuss the focus on PSM, the partnership with HASC, and the significance of sharing best practices in health and safety, particularly in the petrochemical and contractor sectors.

Chris elaborates on the history and purpose behind the PSM Summit, highlighting the requests from VPPPA members to focus more on PSM. He describes the target audience for the summit, including frontline workers, safety managers, mid-level managers, and senior leadership from contractors, all aimed at fostering networking and sharing of knowledge.