VPPPA celebrates 40 years of safety excellence

Stephen Hailey and VPPPA Executive Director, Chris Williams, discuss the upcoming VPPPA Safety Plus Symposium, detailing its schedule, key speakers, activities, and the 40th anniversary celebrations.

The VPPPA Safety Plus Symposium, held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, CO, from August 25th to 28th, 2024, will feature over 65 professional development sessions, keynote speeches, and various activities including a golf tournament, site tours, and a tailgate party.

The event celebrates its 40th anniversary with special sessions, member-driven designs, and retrospective campaigns. Attendees will engage in best practice sharing and networking to advance operational excellence in safety and health.

To learn more about the Symposium, visit safety.vpppa.org.