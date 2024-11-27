USA DeBusk 5th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament

×

Shannon Whitley-Riley highlights the mission and impact of the Show Up Foundation, created in memory of her late husband, Taylor Whitley.

Focused on recognizing high school and college students with exceptional character, the foundation awards nominations-based scholarships, emphasizing values over academics or athletics. Supported by USA DeBusk, it has impacted over 300 lives, preserving Taylor’s legacy of celebrating character and inspiring hope in young people.

Learn more at https://www.taylorwhitleyshowup.com/