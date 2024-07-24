In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko: U.S. and Texas industry is stronger than ever

×

In this vlog, Thomas discusses recent industrial news.

Key topics include Woodside Energy's acquisition of Tellurian's Driftwood LNG project for $1.2 billion, Hithium's new battery production facility in Texas, and U.S. jet fuel consumption trends.

He emphasizes America's attractiveness for energy investments and highlights upcoming events and articles in BIC Magazine, including the PRIME Expo on August 20 in Pasadena, Texas.

To learn more and register for The PRIME Expo, visit ThePrimeExpo.com.