Unlocking safer communication across generations

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Jeremy Osterberger talks with Darrell Morris, training manager at Contech Control Services, during the Safety Excellence Awards Best Practice Seminar to discuss why effective communication is essential for safe and productive job sites.

Darrell shares how bridging the knowledge gap between experienced craft professionals and the next generation of workers can strengthen safety performance, improve training and create a more connected workforce. He also explains why continuous communication throughout the workday is critical for adapting to changing job conditions and reinforcing stop work authority.

“You have that gap where you have someone that has been doing that job for multiple years trying to explain it to the younger generation, who probably has no true job experience and is trying to learn on the job.”- Darrell Morris