Unlocking project success through partnerships and digitalization at BASF

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Erik Schmidt, vice president of the MDI 3 project at BASF, discusses the evolving industrial project landscape, including workforce challenges, supply chain considerations and the importance of strong EPC partnerships.

In his conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, Schmidt shares insights on digitalization, data sharing and how emerging technologies are helping project teams improve decision-making and execution. He also explores the broader challenges facing the chemical industry, from regulatory complexity to global competitiveness, and explains how organizations can position themselves for long-term success.

“I think it’s not changed the game yet, but I see the first steps that you actually go there. Basically, we have some tools which help us, which free me and my team up. I think that’s already a benefit — evaluation of certain incidents, certain things that we can take, the platform can do analysis for us, can run through some data points and help us to make maybe better decisions going forward.” - Erik Schmidt