Unlocking petrochemical growth through market insight and industry collaboration

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At the EPC Projects Conference, Cassidy Welch, key account manager engineering at BASF and board member of the Rice Global Forum, shares insights on the evolving petrochemical market, global economic pressures and long-term industry recovery.

In conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, Welch discusses market forecasts, the impact of geopolitical factors, BASF’s regional manufacturing strategy and the growing role of academia-industry collaboration through the Rice Global Forum. The discussion also highlights workforce development, owner engagement and emerging topics shaping future industry events.

“The macro view of petrochemicals right now is that it’s a lot of globalization, some of the geopolitical challenges that kind of date back to Ukraine. Then we had some other factors that have got into it — really the overproduction of chemicals that’s really saturated the market.” - Cassidy Welch