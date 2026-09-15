Unlocking FCC flexibility for modern refining

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Ziad Jawad of Phillips 66 explains why fluid catalytic cracking remains uniquely adaptable as refiners respond to changing feed availability, transportation fuel demand and growing petrochemical integration.

He joins Jeremy to discuss how FCC units can shift between gasoline, propylene and distillate production through operating variables, additives and catalyst selection. Ziad also explores longer run lengths, turnaround planning, catalyst advancements and strategies for maintaining reliable flue gas treatment systems and FCC performance.

“When the price sets change, when the feed availability changes, the FCC can adjust instantly.” - Ziad Jawad