UBE C1 CEO Tom Yura on Louisiana’s $500M clean energy boom

Join Jeremy Osterberger in this exclusive conversation with Tom Yura, President and CEO of UBE C1 Chemicals America and board chair of GBRIA (Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance).

Tom breaks down UBE's $500M investment in South Louisiana, the first U.S. DMC/EMC production facility, and the region’s emergence as a clean energy and chemical manufacturing hub.

Learn how UBE is working with local contractors, schools, and organizations like GBRIA to build a skilled workforce, enhance safety through training and robotics, and drive sustainable growth across Ascension Parish and beyond.

Learn more about UBE and GBRIA's economic development efforts in Louisiana.