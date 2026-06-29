Transforming safety programs with digital safety observations

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Safety Director Lewis Cantu of Precision Machinery Contractors discusses how digital safety observations and audits can help organizations identify trends, track key performance indicators and respond to risks more effectively.

In his conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, Lewis explains why companies should build on existing safety programs instead of reinventing them and how timely action can strengthen workplace safety. The discussion offers practical insights for contractors and industrial leaders looking to improve safety performance through digital tools.

“Don’t try to reinvent the wheel. Most companies I’ve encountered have a very solid safety program. There’s always room to grow, but take what you’ve got and grow from there. Just make it digital.”- Lewis Cantu