Transforming project planning with AI and execution expertise

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Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Charles Mistich, founder and president of Milestone Project Services, at the EPC Projects Conference to discuss how the company is helping clients improve project execution from planning through startup.

Charles shares insights into Milestone's integrated approach to construction management, commissioning, staffing and decommissioning, while highlighting the growing role of AI in project planning. The conversation also explores lessons from successful turnaround projects and emerging opportunities in data centers and power infrastructure.

“We are actively developing an AI tool now to help us in our project planning. Some of these costs we are estimating can be cut by 20 to 50% by using AI. So that's probably the biggest thing we're working with right now.” - Charles Mistich