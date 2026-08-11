Transforming industrial spill response with smarter recovery technology

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Oversea Response Senior Vice President of Sales Chuck Britten recently joined BIC Magazine CEO Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how patented technology is redefining spill response and environmental protection.

Rather than relying solely on traditional vacuum trucks or skimmers that recover large volumes of excess water, Oversea Response utilizes induced flow technology to achieve a verified 99% product recovery rate.

By separating floating contaminants—such as hydrocarbons, sheens, and plastic pellets—from water in real time, facilities can significantly reduce waste hauling expenses, recover valuable product, and enhance daily operational efficiency. Britten emphasized that facility preparedness and proactive recovery plans remain far more cost-effective than reactive emergency response alone.

“Preparation always beats reaction. The cost of responding is always more than the cost of preparedness.” - Chuck Britten

Learn more: https://www.oversearesponse.com/