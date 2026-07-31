Transforming corrosion inspection with robotics and AI

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Craig Malloy, CEO of Arix Technologies, joins Jeremy to discuss how advanced robotics, cloud software and AI are changing the way industrial operators inspect corrosion under insulation.

The conversation explores the company's focus on improving asset integrity through more complete inspection data, actionable insights and scalable technology for the refining, petrochemical, midstream and power sectors.

Craig also shares Arix Technologies' growth strategy, including expanding into new applications and global markets while helping asset owners make more informed maintenance decisions.

"The real value proposition is moving our customers from data scarcity to data abundance, giving asset owners 100% coverage and greater confidence in the integrity of their assets." - Craig Malloy