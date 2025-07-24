The VPPPA Safety+ Symposium is shaping the future of workplace safety

×

VPPPA Executive Director Chris Williams joins BIC Magazine’s Jeremy Osterberger to preview the 2025 Safety+ Symposium, happening August 11–14 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The event brings together safety professionals, frontline workers, executives and regulators for world-class training, peer networking and insights into the future of workplace safety.

In this interview, Chris breaks down:

The mission of VPPPA and its 40-year history

What makes Safety+ a must-attend for safety leaders

Keynote speakers and topics, from NASA astronauts to sailing around the world

How AI is reshaping safety training

Upcoming initiatives including site mentoring and micro-volunteering

Register for the event and learn more about Safety+ Symposium.