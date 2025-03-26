In-the-Know with O: The U.S. energy strategy is shifting

×

Welcome to the first episode of In-the-Know with O!

In this series, BIC Magazine’s President and COO, Jeremy Osterberger, shares insights from industry leaders, conferences and real-world energy market trends.

In this vlog, Jeremy breaks down a major shift in America's energy strategy, one that reevaluates rushed clean energy spending, revisits proven projects and sees major players pivot back to core oil and gas operations. With Shell forecasting a 60% surge in global LNG demand by 2040 and BP adjusting its renewable strategy, what does this mean for the future of energy?