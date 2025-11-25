The Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament’s record year

×

This recap highlights the momentum and community support behind the 2025 Taylor Whitley “Show Up” Golf Tournament at Wildcat Golf Club in Houston.

The event brought together 252 golfers and 54 sponsors, helping raise a record $1.1 million for scholarships that support students pursuing trade schools, community colleges and universities. The tournament continues to grow as the primary fundraiser for the Taylor Whitley USA DeBusk Scholarship Foundation, celebrating students and donors while advancing long-term educational opportunities.

Learn more about USA DeBusk and its ongoing support for the Taylor Whitley Scholarship Foundation at usadebusk.com.