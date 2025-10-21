Texas grid reliability and energy independence

×

At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Bill Flores, chairman of the board for ERCOT, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how Texas is strengthening its grid while balancing reliability, affordability and clean energy growth.

Flores explains how legislative action and industry collaboration are helping ERCOT meet rising demand driven by rapid population growth, data centers, and new industry investment. He also shares insights on battery storage, nuclear power, and why Texas’ independent grid remains key to the state’s resilience and agility.