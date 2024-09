×

In this vlog, Thomas discusses The Texas Energy Fund, approved by voters in 2023, which aims to boost Texas' power grid reliability by funding $5B in new dispatchable energy plants.

The Public Utility Commission has selected 17 projects for due diligence, totaling nearly 10,000 MW of potential new generation. Industry groups support the initiative for enhancing reliability and competitiveness. Though progress is being made, not all applications are approved yet, with one already denied.