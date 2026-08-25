TEAM's Tim Pearson on developing and retaining industrial talent

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TEAM's Tim Pearson joins Jeremy Osterberger at the PRIME Expo to discuss how recruiting, training and career development can help build capable field leaders and retain skilled industrial talent.

Pearson explains how technical pathways, cross-training and hands-on development give employees a clearer path to advance while strengthening safety, reliability and customer service.

He also discusses the importance of mentorship, company culture and exposing the next generation to career opportunities in inspection, mechanical services, heat treating, drones and robotics.

“We’re looking for people that can create solutions. They have a little bit of a technical curiosity about them. And then at the same time, we can teach them the rest.” - Tim Pearson, TEAM, Inc.