Supporting workforce growth through welding education and industry partnerships

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Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Tim Ramsey of Ward Vessel & Exchanger about the importance of investing in the next generation of skilled trades.

Filmed at the Clays for a Cause event, Tim explains how the initiative supports welding scholarships and helps connect students with real opportunities in the industry. He also shares how Ward’s dual facility footprint and project capabilities position the company to handle both large capital projects and fast turnaround work.

Jeremy and Tim discuss the growing demand for skilled craftsmen and the role industry partnerships play in meeting that need.