Shifting mindsets on safety, performance and leadership

Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Lamberto Nonno of Baker Hughes at the ECC Association PerspECCtives Conference in Colorado Springs.

Lamberto discusses his role in safety governance and customer excellence, emphasizing human and organizational performance. He introduces key principles like learning from normal work, proactive engagement, and leadership involvement. The conversation focuses on shifting from reactive failure learning to continuous improvement through thoughtful questions and frontline insights.

