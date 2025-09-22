Shaping industrial growth and workforce policy

×

At the ECC Annual PerspECCtives Conference, Brandon Mabile, corporate business development director at Performance Contractors and secretary of ABC’s national board, sits down with Jeremy Osterberger to discuss industry growth, workforce challenges and regulatory policy.

Mabile shares how Performance is expanding into LNG, semiconductors and mission-critical projects while continuing to serve core chemical and refining markets. He also highlights ABC’s advocacy work on labor laws, the skilled workforce shortage, and how technology and digital tools are reshaping productivity in the field.