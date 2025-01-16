In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko: Set your goals and make 2025 your best year yet

×

In this vlog, Thomas Brinsko shares insights on the importance of setting clear goals and having actionable plans to achieve them.

A goal without a plan is just a dream, and we at BIC firmly believe in turning dreams into reality through structured planning.

Setting goals provides clarity, motivation, and focus, helping you navigate challenges and stay on track for success. Take a moment to reflect on your personal and business goals for 2025, and let BIC help you with your planning!

Discover how our team prepares for the year ahead, including our approach to trade shows, conferences, and industry events. Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

January 30: Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Meeting

February 7: HASC Tailgate Extravaganza

May 15: BIC Crawfish Boil

August 19: Prime Expo

November 13th: BIC Fish Fry

Find a full list of industry events and our ongoing calendar.