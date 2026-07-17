Driving safer turnaround operations with USA Industries

×

At the Downstream USA Conference, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Joshua Leal, Outside Sales Territory Representative for USA Industries, about improving safety, speed and reliability across downstream and midstream operations.

Leal explains how the GripSafe pipe plug was redesigned to reduce ejection risks, protect pipe interiors and support isolation, weld, pneumatic and hydrostatic testing. The conversation also covers rapid 24/7 response, expanded manufacturing capabilities and storage solutions that help maintenance and turnaround teams access critical equipment when needed.

"We basically took a 65-year-old technology, stripped it down, redesigned it and patented it around safety." - Joshua Leal