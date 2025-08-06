Quality Industrial Services supports EPC projects with technology and experience

×

Carlos Malespin sits down with Arif Burney, Director of Business Development and Sales at Quality Industrial Services (QIS), to explore how the company is raising the bar in the EPC industry.

The discussion highlights QIS’s proprietary digital vetting system for inspectors, the use of tailored KPIs for clients, and how the company ensures seamless communication across complex EPC projects. As QIS expands both locally and globally, this interview provides a valuable look at how experience and technology come together to deliver measurable results for industrial clients.

To learn more about Quality Industrial Services' EPC solutions, visit qindustrialservices.com.