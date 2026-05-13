Pro-Surve and PK Companies unite to expand inspection and reliability services

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Jeremy Osterberger speaks with James “Chezo” Cesarini, Ryan Baggett and Joshua Deal about Pro-Surve’s acquisition by PK Companies and what the partnership means for the future of inspection, reliability and industrial services.

The discussion explores how the combined organizations are aligning technology, engineering, rope access and soft craft capabilities to deliver integrated solutions for customers across refining, petrochemical and industrial markets. The leadership team also shares insights on safety, operational efficiency, scalability and how the partnership positions both companies for long-term growth and expanded service offerings.