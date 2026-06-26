Powering safety access with field ready data

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Jeremy Osterberger talks with Onecimo Hernandez of Excel Modular Scaffold about Excel’s work at the Safety Excellence Awards Best Practices Seminar and the company’s best in class recognition.

Hernandez explains how the Hub centralizes safety practices, documentation and employee records so teams can access critical information in the field. The discussion highlights how digital tools can support stronger safety execution across industrial job sites.

“We’re integrating all of our safety practices and safety documentation so employees have it at the tip of their hands, and they’re able to validate all their credentials and have it available in case they have a question on the go.” - Onecimo Hernandez