Powering growth across refining and industrial construction

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Jeremy Osterberger talks with Jeff Forlenza, director of business development at Bartlett Group, during the EPC Projects Conference to discuss industry growth, workforce challenges and emerging opportunities across refining, power generation and industrial construction.

Jeff shares how Bartlett Group's family of companies delivers integrated project execution while navigating labor demand and expanding into new markets such as data centers and semiconductors. The conversation also explores the impact of AI, workforce development and the future of industrial projects across the U.S.

“So really what we do in Bartlett is we self execute everything with our own craft labor force under one management team. So we’re the single point of accountability throughout project lifecycle.” - Jeff Forlenza