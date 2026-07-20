Planning today for tomorrow's turnarounds

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As maintenance projects shift into 2027, Cody Payne, Vice President of Safety Services at Vallen, discusses what asset owners and contractors should expect as demand for skilled labor, safety services and turnaround planning continues to grow.

In this conversation with Jeremy, Payne shares insights on workforce readiness, predictive supply chain technology, confined space safety and how engineering expertise can help facilities improve fire protection while reducing project costs.

The discussion also explores Vallen's role across downstream, midstream, upstream and manufacturing markets as industrial operations prepare for the next wave of investment.

"Our customers continue to invest in safety because it's essential to protecting their people and their operations." - Cody Payne

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