Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Joost Ballieux, general manager of Peinemann Equipment, at the Downstream Conference.

Joost gives insight into Peinemann's new self-propelled rear-mounted extractor, which combines the benefits of truck-mounted and self-propelled extractors. This innovation addresses issues like long lead times and permits required for truck mounts.

To learn more about Peinemann Equipment, visit peinemannequipment.com