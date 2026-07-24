NRG Energy Cuts Ribbon on 456 MW Natural Gas Expansion at TH Wharton Plant

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NRG Energy hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday (07/23/2026) in Tomball, TX to celebrate the official commissioning and operations of unit 6162 at its TH Wharton Generating Station.

The expansion adds 456 megawatts (MW) of dispatchable natural gas power to the Texas grid during peak summer heat.

The new simple-cycle units provide enough electricity to power over 100,000 homes, delivering critical grid reliability to keep homes, schools, and hospitals powered during extreme weather.

The project was backed by a loan from the state-administered Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) and completed within an 18 to 24-month construction window.

"We came online on budget, we came online on schedule, and most importantly, we had zero serious injuries," said Matthew Pistner, President of NRG Wholesale. "That’s a testament to everyone working with safety as their number one priority every day." Over 300 employees and contractor partners were active on-site at the peak of construction.

Pistner noted that planning began seven years ago to prepare "shovel-ready" projects for the state's rapid growth.

"Demand for electricity is going up as people and industries move to the state," Pistner said. "When demand goes up, generation needs to match it to maintain reliability."

This ribbon-cutting marks the first phase of NRG’s grid expansion. The company is currently constructing two additional TxEF-backed facilities at Cedar Bayou and Greens Bayou, targeting over 1.5 gigawatts of new dispatchable power for Texas by 2028.