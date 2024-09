×

Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Shelby Mounts, executive director at NextOp Veterans and Gaw Jones, workforce development manager at Brown & Root.

Shelby gives insight into NextOp and their mission to assist enlisted military and veterans in translating their skills and expertise into a career in industry.

Gaw dives into his early life in Liberia, West Africa, as well as his military background and how he found his way to NextOp.

To learn more about NextOp Veterans, visit nextopvets.org.