Navigating PFAS regulations and future ready fire protection systems

Videos

Jörg Fahrenholtz of FireDos discusses the growing regulatory challenges surrounding PFAS in fire suppression systems and the uncertainty many operators face across global markets.

Jörg explains how evolving standards are impacting system design, maintenance and long term investment decisions, particularly for facilities operating across multiple regions. He also outlines how flexible proportional systems and smart monitoring technologies are helping companies adapt while reducing risk and lifecycle costs.

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