Metal Coatings Corp. drives growth through coating innovation

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Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Kyle Mullen, co-owner of Metal Coatings Corp., at Downstream USA 2026 to discuss the company's three-generation history, continued investment in coating technology and growing demand across the oil and gas, petrochemical and industrial sectors.

Kyle explains how Metal Coatings Corp. is preparing for PFAS compliance, expanding its fastener coating capabilities and delivering responsive service when customers need it most. The conversation also explores the company's growth strategy and how innovation is helping support critical industries.

“A couple of weeks ago, Fourth of July weekend, I got a call. Somebody needed an order done to be shipped out the next day. No questions asked. They banged it out same day, it was back on their truck and it was to their customer next day.” - Kyle Mullen