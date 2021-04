LyondellBasell has launched the Circulen family of products to help in the fight against plastic waste.

"We believe growing our portfolio of sustainable solutions will help address society’s most pressing challenges. By doing so, we will continue to reliably produce products and offer solutions that are critical to improving the quality of life for billions around the world."

To learn more about LyondellBasell's Circulen products visit www.lyondellbasell.com.