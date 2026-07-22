Louisiana's industrial investment momentum faces new opportunities and challenges

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Louisiana's industrial sector continues to attract major investment as manufacturers navigate workforce challenges, carbon management and an evolving regulatory landscape.

Jeremy Osterberger speaks with David Cresson, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance, about policy certainty, workforce development and public trust as the state competes for future manufacturing investment. The discussion also explores the growing role of carbon management and why chemical manufacturers remain essential to emerging industries, including data centers.

“No matter what sort of project is coming to the state, they will need the products that our members make. Data centers need miles and miles of cable coated by rubber and plastic, which is made by our members. They need coolant to keep those facilities and machinery cool, and those coolants are made by our members.” - David Cresson