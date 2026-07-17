How Lodge Lumber is supporting downstream projects with smarter solutions

×

At the Downstream USA Conference, Jeremy Osterberger sits down with J.W. Lodge, CEO of Lodge Lumber, to discuss how the company supports refinery, petrochemical and construction projects with specialized lumber products for scaffolding, dunnage and turnarounds.

The conversation explores Lodge Lumber's family-owned legacy, expanding capabilities across the Gulf Coast and nationwide, and how artificial intelligence and automation are shaping the company's future. J.W. also shares why maintaining a people-first culture remains central to long-term growth and operational success.

"We're always partnering with the right customers in the petrochemical and manufacturing industries." - J.W. Lodge