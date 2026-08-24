Le Short on strengthening contractor safety leadership

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At the Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) and Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR) Contractor Safety Awards, Jeremy Osterberger spoke with Le Short of Mason Construction to highlight decades of safety commitment in Southeast Texas.

Having participated in the local industrial construction sector for nearly 30 years—with Mason Construction serving the area for 87 years—Short emphasized that jobsite safety relies on strong partnerships where every team member is treated like family.

Following Mason Construction's previous Pinnacle Award honor, Short shared that a team member was nominated for the Roy Como Safety Champion of the Year award.

As an ISTC board member, Short urged fellow contractors seeking safety recognition to get actively involved and embrace being their brother's keeper to ensure workers return home safely every day.

Learn more: masonconstruction.net