John Havard on strengthening winter reliability through smarter heat tracing

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John Havard, Director and General Manager of the heat tracing division at BrandSafway, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss why small vulnerabilities in freeze protection can create major reliability risks for industrial facilities.

Havard explains how critical instrumentation, heat tracing design and real-time system data can help Gulf Coast operators prepare infrastructure for severe winter weather.

The conversation also covers prewinter system audits, identifying critical failure points and prioritizing repairs before freezing temperatures threaten operations.

“You’re looking at a $75 fix today that could have million-dollar impacts in a winter weather event.” - John Havard