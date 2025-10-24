Investing in U.S. growth and clean energy

×

At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Adam Peters, CEO of Air Liquide North America, joins Jeremy Osterberger to talk about the company’s growing investment in the United States and its role in the transition to cleaner industry.

Peters explains why the U.S. continues to attract large-scale projects, how trade uncertainty and tariffs affect global planning, and why policy stability—especially under the Inflation Reduction Act—is key for hydrogen expansion.

He also shares how Air Liquide is helping manufacturers cut emissions while strengthening competitiveness, and offers a personal look at his own journey from upstate New York to Texas.