Investing in reliability and community

At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Lon Brenner, vice president and general manager of Valero’s Houston Refinery, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how long-term investments continue to strengthen one of Houston’s most important industrial assets.

Brenner reflects on the refinery’s growth since the shale revolution, Valero’s commitment to reliability and operational excellence, and ongoing investments in environmental innovation—from flare gas recovery to mobile air monitoring. He also shares insight into workforce development, community engagement, and what it takes to keep a world-class refinery running safely and efficiently inside city limits.