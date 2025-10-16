Inside Republic Services Baytown: Advancing safety and environmental excellence

×

Jeremy catches up with the Republic Services team in Baytown, Texas, for a closer look at how the facility manages hazardous and nonhazardous waste with precision, care and responsibility.

Operations Manager Ace Firth explains the site’s regional reach, while Chris Ochoa shares how daily safety routines and training drive efficiency and environmental stewardship. Paul Foster discusses emerging trends such as PFAS regulation and how Republic Services is supporting customers through evolving environmental demands.