Inside ECC Extra 2026 future leaders and project delivery insights

Jeremy Osterberger sits down with ECC representatives Arnie Salinas, VP Downstream at Arion, Dan Huben, Director of Project Engineering at Evonik and Mikala Patterson, Business Development Manager at Keystone Engineering, to preview ECC Extra 2026 and the Future Leaders kickoff in Birmingham, Alabama.

The conversation explores how the conference is addressing leadership alignment, owner decision making, labor and skills gaps and construction strategies such as modularization to improve project delivery resilience. Mikala also shares how the Future Leaders program builds cross-industry connections and prepares the next generation to lead complex industrial projects.