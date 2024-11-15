Innovations in automated welding with BHI Energy

×

In this interview, Jeremy Osterberger from BIC Magazine speaks with Kasey Otto, Senior Sales Manager at BHI Energy.

Kasey discusses his journey in the specialty industrial construction sector and highlights BHI Energy’s growth and innovative technologies like automated welding systems, micro stepper motors, and cloud-based data loggers.

Kasey also gives insight into major trends such as refinery conversions to biofuels, the demand for skilled labor, and BHI’s training initiatives with trade schools and Boilermakers to address workforce challenges.