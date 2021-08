×

Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Magazine, gives his weekly VLOG on Top News reports of the week.

Update-five people dead, two missing in PEMEX Gulf of Mexico fire

Chevron, Valero, Hess launching employee COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Dow announces investment in methyl acrylate

Port of New Orleans signs with CLEANOR to provide LNG

Marathon Petroleum & ADM announce partnership

Demand for U.S. LNG exports to surge through 2021