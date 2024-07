×

Jeremy Osterberger interviews Rick Mobley, general manager of sales for International Cooling Tower (ICT) at the Downstream USA conference.

Rick discusses ICT's services, their achievements and the company's upcoming projects.

He also talks about ICT's extensive reach across the U.S. and Canada and their preparedness for hurricane season, emphasizing their rapid response capabilities.

To learn more about International Cooling Tower (ICT), visit ictower.com