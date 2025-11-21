In-the-Know with O: How white hydrogen could reshape clean energy

In this vlog, Jeremy Osterberger breaks down the rapid rise of white hydrogen and why geologists, operators and policymakers are paying close attention to this naturally occurring resource.

Jeremy explains how subsurface geological processes produce hydrogen, why exploration is accelerating worldwide and what early data suggests about its potential cost and carbon advantages. Jeremy also highlights how emerging research in the U.S. and abroad may influence future energy strategies and industrial applications.

