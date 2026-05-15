How VPP programs are driving stronger safety cultures across industries

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Aaron Eddlemon of Chevron Phillips Chemical joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program is helping companies strengthen workplace safety beyond minimum compliance standards.

Aaron shares insights into VPP partnerships, SGE training and the role Region VI plays in advancing safety collaboration across industries ranging from oil and gas to manufacturing and hospitality. The conversation also highlights the upcoming Region VI conference and why cross-industry learning continues to shape stronger safety cultures.